CM Congratulates Nation Over Ghaznavi Missile Test
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated the nation on the successful test of Ghaznavi ballistic missile and paid tributes to scientists and engineers.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CM expressed the satisfaction that another milestonehas been achieved by making the national defence impregnable.