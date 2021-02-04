CM congratulates nation over Ghaznavi missile test

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated the nation on the successful test of Ghaznavi ballistic missile and paid tributes to scientists and engineers.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CM expressed the satisfaction that another milestonehas been achieved by making the national defence impregnable.