UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Congratulates Nation Over Ghaznavi Missile Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

CM congratulates nation over Ghaznavi missile test

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated the nation on the successful test of Ghaznavi ballistic missile and paid tributes to scientists and engineers.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CM expressed the satisfaction that another milestonehas been achieved by making the national defence impregnable.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

1 minute ago

PM says  govt to ensure provision of relief to co ..

8 minutes ago

Singer Bilal Saeed turns violent, tortures woman i ..

15 minutes ago

UAE participates in Indian Ocean Region defence mi ..

16 minutes ago

157,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

46 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 takes out rally to express solidarity ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.