CM Congratulates National Blind Cricket Team For Defeating India

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 08:20 PM

CM congratulates National Blind Cricket Team for defeating India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Pakistani Blind cricket Team for defeating India in the final of Triangular Blind Cricket Tournament in Dhaka.

In his message on Sunday, the chief minister said that players of National Blind Cricket Team by defeating rivals had proved their superiority and they deserves congratulations. He said that National Blind Cricket Team had set an example after defeating India.

