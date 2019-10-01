UrduPoint.com
CM Congratulates National Cricket Team On Victory Against Sri Lanka

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:10 AM

CM congratulates national cricket team on victory against Sri Lanka

LAHORE, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday congratulated national cricket team on winning one day cricket match against Sri Lanka.

In his felicitation message, he said national cricket team by showing exemplary performance had won the hearts of Pakistanis.

"Magnificent century scored by Babar Azam played a pivotal role in the victory of Pakistan cricket team," he said.

The chief minister mentioned that Pakistani players displayed excellent team work and also entertained the spectators by showing excellent game. "Players performed to the best of their abilities in every department of cricket," he added.

Hopefully, national cricket team would also perform excellently in coming matches, concluded Usman Buzdar.

