CM Congratulates Newly Elected Body Of Tank Press Club

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:20 PM

CM congratulates newly elected body of Tank Press Club

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday congratulated the newly elected body of Tank Press Club and expressed good wishes for the cabinet members.

In a felicitation message the Chief Minister expressed hope that the newly elected body and other members would raise the voice of people impartially.

Syed Shah Kundi was elected unopposed as President and Sheikh Rehmat Ullah General Secretary.

Muhammad Rafiq Arain elected as Pattern in Chief, Noor Muhammad Burki Senior Vice President, Atta ur Rehman Vice President, Shuja ur Rehman Joint Secretary, Amanullah Marwat Finance Secretary, Zafran Miani Information Secretary and Tanvir Shah Kundi elected as Office Secretary.

