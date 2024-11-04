CM Congratulates Newly Elected Office-bearers Of PAPGC
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 09:57 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Khawaja Naseer and Adnan Sheikh on their unopposed election as President and Secretary of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee (PAPGC).
In her statement, the Chief Minister extended her good wishes to the newly elected office-bearers, emphasizing the importance of their roles for the welfare of media fraternity.
