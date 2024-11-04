Open Menu

CM Congratulates Newly Elected Office-bearers Of PAPGC

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 09:57 PM

CM congratulates newly elected office-bearers of PAPGC

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Khawaja Naseer and Adnan Sheikh on their unopposed election as President and Secretary of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee (PAPGC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Khawaja Naseer and Adnan Sheikh on their unopposed election as President and Secretary of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee (PAPGC).

In her statement, the Chief Minister extended her good wishes to the newly elected office-bearers, emphasizing the importance of their roles for the welfare of media fraternity.

Related Topics

Election Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Media Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah welcomes passing b ..

16 seconds ago
 Naqvi commends security forces for operation again ..

Naqvi commends security forces for operation against Terrorists in North Waziris ..

3 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan most deserving country for climate gra ..

‘Pakistan most deserving country for climate grants ’: Justice Jawad

6 minutes ago
 CDA steps up fumigation efforts to combat dengue

CDA steps up fumigation efforts to combat dengue

3 minutes ago
 ICT police arrest 13 outlaws, recover drugs, weapo ..

ICT police arrest 13 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons

1 minute ago
 SLA organizes ‘Shah Latif Children’ festival

SLA organizes ‘Shah Latif Children’ festival

1 minute ago
Three drug peddlers sentenced to different terms

Three drug peddlers sentenced to different terms

1 minute ago
 No Cinema in city to attract audience

No Cinema in city to attract audience

1 minute ago
 Prosecutor general takes notice of brutal incident

Prosecutor general takes notice of brutal incident

1 minute ago
 One killed, other injured in Korangi traffic accid ..

One killed, other injured in Korangi traffic accident

1 minute ago
 Uzbek-Pakistani business forum: fostering trade,ec ..

Uzbek-Pakistani business forum: fostering trade,economic collaboration

1 minute ago
 JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Socia ..

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan