CM congratulates office-bearers of NPC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated newly-elected office-bearers of the National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad.

In her message, the CM extended her felicitation to President Azhar Jatoi, Vice Presidents Ehtishamul Haq, Sahar Aslam Khan, Secretary Nayar Ali, Joint Secretary Aun Shirazi, Sahar Sh Qureshi, Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi and other office-bearers.

The chief minister expressed her best wishes for their success in promoting good journalistic ethics in the country. She added,”It is hoped that the newly-elected body of National Press Club Islamabad will play a positive role in convenience and welfare of journalists.”