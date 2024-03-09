Open Menu

CM Congratulates Office-bearers Of NPC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM

CM congratulates office-bearers of NPC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated newly-elected office-bearers of the National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad.

In her message, the CM extended her felicitation to President Azhar Jatoi, Vice Presidents Ehtishamul Haq, Sahar Aslam Khan, Secretary Nayar Ali, Joint Secretary Aun Shirazi, Sahar Sh Qureshi, Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi and other office-bearers.

The chief minister expressed her best wishes for their success in promoting good journalistic ethics in the country. She added,”It is hoped that the newly-elected body of National Press Club Islamabad will play a positive role in convenience and welfare of journalists.”

Related Topics

Islamabad Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Jatoi Best

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

2 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

4 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

4 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

4 hours ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

4 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

5 hours ago
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

5 hours ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

5 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan