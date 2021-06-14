CM congratulates over relief oriented budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the budget session of the provincial Punjab assembly on Monday and congratulated the finance minister for presenting a balanced and relief oriented budget.

He termed increase in development budget a historical step and appreciated the steps taken for ensuring ease of doing business.