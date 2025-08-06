CM congratulates Pakistani students on achievement in international nuclear science Olympiad

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Pakistani students for their remarkable success in the International Nuclear Science Olympiad, where they secured gold, silver, and bronze medals, bringing pride to the nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Pakistani students for their remarkable success in the International Nuclear Science Olympiad, where they secured gold, silver, and bronze medals, bringing pride to the nation.

In her message, the chief minister said, “Our talented students have raised the prestige of the homeland by excelling on an international platform. This achievement reflects the immense potential of our youth and the bright future of Pakistan in the fields of nuclear science and advanced scientific disciplines.

”

She added that the performance of these young minds is a testament to their capability, dedication, and brilliance, adding, “The success of our students proves that the youth of Pakistan are fully capable of making their mark and creating new history on the global stage.”

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the government is committed to promoting science education and nurturing talent across Punjab, ensuring that young Pakistanis are empowered to excel in all fields of modern knowledge.