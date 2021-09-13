(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has congratulated workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and people on great victory in cantonment boards' elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, he said that public service and reforms process would continue at all level under the sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that PTI is the true representative of the people's aspirations and hope.