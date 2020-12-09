CM congratulates people of Sialkot for launching AirSial

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated people of Sialkot on the launch of AirSial airline established on self help basis by the local business community.

He said that launching its own airline after the airport, was an unprecedented example.

He was addressing a launching ceremony of Kamyab Nojawan programme and other projects worth billions of rupees in Sialkot on Wednesday, says a handout.

Usman Buzdar said that under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Programme, various development projects worth Rs 17 billion were being started which would help in resolving the issues of Sialkot besides uplifting the living standard of people of the city.

He said that Ring Road project was being started for the convenience of people and to keep the flow of traffic smooth. Mother & Child hospital will be constructed in the city at a sum of Rs 5 billion, he added.

He announced that a 500-bed general hospital would also be established in the city and Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay the foundation stone of this project in his next visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation stone of Technical University for Sialkot and the government would provide funds for this project on a preferential basis.

He said setting up of new industrial estate on 1000 acre of land will soon be announced.

The construction and repair of Pasrur road would be started in a few days, he added.

The chief minister said the Punjab government, during the corona pandemic gave tax relief of Rs 56 billion to traders and industrialists.

He said the Punjab cabinet had approved setting up of five cement plants in the province the other day.

He added that by the end of December, approval would be granted for establishing overall 16 cement plants in Punjab.

Approval had been given to the Universal Health Coverage Programme and by the end of 2021, every citizen of the province would get health coverage.