UrduPoint.com

CM Congratulates People On Approval Of Peshawar-D.I Khan, Dir Motorway

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

CM congratulates people on approval of Peshawar-D.I khan, Dir Motorway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwha Mahmood Khan on Friday said that PTI government has fulfilled one more promise of construction of Peshawar-D.I Khan Motorway and Dir Motorway made with people of Khyber Pakhunkhwa.

In a statement, the chief minister thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar on the approval of Peshawar- D.I Khan Mortorway with an estimated cost of Rs. 300 billion and Dir Motorway at Rs.

10 billion by the Executive Committee of the National Council (ECNEC).

He said that completion of these important communication projects would change the destiny of people of southern districts and Dir district by providing better traveling facilities, besides boosting trade, tourism and economic activities in the region.

He said these projects would help remove backwardness in these areas.

He congratulated people of southern district and Dir on the approval of these projects.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Asad Umar Motorway Dir I Khan Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, region ..

Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, regional and domestic security envir ..

16 seconds ago
 College Professor found guilty of sexually harassi ..

College Professor found guilty of sexually harassing female student

5 minutes ago
 90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

21 minutes ago
 WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving ..

WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving assistance to the Afghan peop ..

21 minutes ago
 Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

58 minutes ago
 Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.