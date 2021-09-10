CM congratulates people on approval of Peshawar-D.I khan, Dir Motorway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwha Mahmood Khan on Friday said that PTI government has fulfilled one more promise of construction of Peshawar-D.I Khan Motorway and Dir Motorway made with people of Khyber Pakhunkhwa.

In a statement, the chief minister thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar on the approval of Peshawar- D.I Khan Mortorway with an estimated cost of Rs. 300 billion and Dir Motorway at Rs.

10 billion by the Executive Committee of the National Council (ECNEC).

He said that completion of these important communication projects would change the destiny of people of southern districts and Dir district by providing better traveling facilities, besides boosting trade, tourism and economic activities in the region.

He said these projects would help remove backwardness in these areas.

He congratulated people of southern district and Dir on the approval of these projects.