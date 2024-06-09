CM Congratulates PM On Successful China Visit
Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on undertaking a successful visit to China.
In her message on Sunday, the CM paid tributes to Shehbaz Sharif for his endeavours undertaken for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. “Under the guidance of PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the national economy is treading on the road to progress and prosperity and the completion of CPEC projects will be expedited,” she said.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after undertaking a successful visit to the UAE, paved the way for the country's progress and prosperity by virtue of excellent diplomacy in China as well, she expressed.
The CM added that time has proved that China and other countries repose their complete trust in the leadership of PML-N, adding that the willingness of Chinese investors to contribute their valuable partnership to uplift Pakistan's economy will open new avenues of economic progress.
Pak-China relations are stronger like a cliff. The resolve of Pakistan and China to work in unison for peace and stability along with attaining progress and prosperity is highly praiseworthy.
By the grace of Allah Almighty, the country is moving ahead by leaps and bounds towards better economic conditions. The reduction in the prices of flour, bread and other essential edibles is welcoming. Under the dynamic leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N government is working day in and day out for the economic prosperity of the people of Pakistan, she added.
Recent Stories
ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO's outstanding dues against govt institutions stand at Rs 71.16 b3 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme3 minutes ago
-
CM orders restructuring of govt depts to improve governance3 minutes ago
-
SNGPL punishes 17 consumers for illegal use of meters3 minutes ago
-
Education minister highlights CM Maryam's commitment to enhancing education standards13 minutes ago
-
Additional Chief Secretary, AIG Prisons visit District Jail Abbottabad to review inmate welfare prog ..13 minutes ago
-
PPP embraces youths with open arms: Murtaza23 minutes ago
-
Beating rising temperature with Gur juice23 minutes ago
-
Concern over children's deaths at Sahiwal hospital23 minutes ago
-
Train passengers demand cut in fares23 minutes ago
-
Zero electricity shortfall in IESCO23 minutes ago
-
Education minister visits school for transgenders33 minutes ago