CM Congratulates PM On Successful China Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on undertaking a successful visit to China.

In her message on Sunday, the CM paid tributes to Shehbaz Sharif for his endeavours undertaken for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. “Under the guidance of PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the national economy is treading on the road to progress and prosperity and the completion of CPEC projects will be expedited,” she said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after undertaking a successful visit to the UAE, paved the way for the country's progress and prosperity by virtue of excellent diplomacy in China as well, she expressed.

The CM added that time has proved that China and other countries repose their complete trust in the leadership of PML-N, adding that the willingness of Chinese investors to contribute their valuable partnership to uplift Pakistan's economy will open new avenues of economic progress.

Pak-China relations are stronger like a cliff. The resolve of Pakistan and China to work in unison for peace and stability along with attaining progress and prosperity is highly praiseworthy.

By the grace of Allah Almighty, the country is moving ahead by leaps and bounds towards better economic conditions. The reduction in the prices of flour, bread and other essential edibles is welcoming. Under the dynamic leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N government is working day in and day out for the economic prosperity of the people of Pakistan, she added.

