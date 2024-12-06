CM congratulates Rana Tahir Iqbal on winning PP-139 by-election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her heartfelt congratulations to Rana Tahir Iqbal for his victory in the PP-139 by-election.

In her felicitation message issued here on Friday, she lauded the win as a testament to the people's love and trust, saying, “Rana Tahir Iqbal's victory with a clear majority is proof of the confidence and support of the people.”

The CM expressed gratitude to the residents of Sheikhupura for their overwhelming trust in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its leadership.

She emphasized that the people recognize that the vision of development and progress can only be realized under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Punjab has witnessed unprecedented development in just a few months, with numerous record-breaking people-friendly projects being launched. She proudly remarked that other provinces are now following the exemplary initiatives introduced in Punjab, underscoring the province's leadership in governance and development.