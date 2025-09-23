Open Menu

CM Congratulates Saudi Leadership, People On National Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended warm felicitations to the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on their National Day.

In her message, the CM said, “On behalf of the people of Punjab, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Pakistan shares the joy of the Saudi people on this auspicious occasion.”

The CM said that Saudi Arabia is not only a trusted friend of Pakistan but also a land of deep love and devotion for every Muslim. She appreciated Saudi Arabia’s consistent support for Pakistan in difficult times and expressed gratitude for the enduring bonds of brotherhood between the two nations.

CM Maryam Nawaz said the holy land of Saudi Arabia stands as a symbol of faith, courage, and unity for the Muslim Ummah. Referring to the recently signed defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, she described it as a source of pride for the entire nation, calling it “a shield for the Muslim Ummah rather than just words.”

She prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in Saudi Arabia, expressing Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.

