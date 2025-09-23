CM Congratulates Saudi Leadership, People On National Day
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended warm felicitations to the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on their National Day.
In her message, the CM said, “On behalf of the people of Punjab, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Pakistan shares the joy of the Saudi people on this auspicious occasion.”
The CM said that Saudi Arabia is not only a trusted friend of Pakistan but also a land of deep love and devotion for every Muslim. She appreciated Saudi Arabia’s consistent support for Pakistan in difficult times and expressed gratitude for the enduring bonds of brotherhood between the two nations.
CM Maryam Nawaz said the holy land of Saudi Arabia stands as a symbol of faith, courage, and unity for the Muslim Ummah. Referring to the recently signed defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, she described it as a source of pride for the entire nation, calling it “a shield for the Muslim Ummah rather than just words.”
She prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in Saudi Arabia, expressing Pakistan’s strong commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM congratulates Saudi leadership, people on National Day4 minutes ago
-
Pak-China ties are ‘relationship of hearts’: Arora4 minutes ago
-
UoS holds breast self-examination training4 minutes ago
-
Chairman DDAC orders plan for water supply scheme from Kumangar Tuyaki springs4 minutes ago
-
Man held over prank call4 minutes ago
-
Performance review meeting held in Bannu4 minutes ago
-
Public relief, convenience govt top priorities: Commissioner4 minutes ago
-
BISE board approves measures to enhance transparency, academic standards4 minutes ago
-
Special child drowns4 minutes ago
-
ITP Issues strict 01 Oct. licence deadline, govt employees & citizens decry hasty, unplanned move14 minutes ago
-
BISP Chairperson condemns irresponsible remarks, stresses unity amid flood crisis14 minutes ago
-
ATC rejects PTI petitions seeking footage, halting proceedings14 minutes ago