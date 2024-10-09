CM Congratulates Shahroz Kashif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her pride in renowned
mountaineer Shahroz Kashif, congratulating him on his remarkable achievement of
scaling 14 peaks over 8,000 meters.
She extended her best wishes for his future endeavors, stating, “Shahroz Kashif,
we are proud of you; may you live long.”
