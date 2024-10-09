CM congratulates Shahroz Kashif

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her pride in renowned

mountaineer Shahroz Kashif, congratulating him on his remarkable achievement of

scaling 14 peaks over 8,000 meters.

She extended her best wishes for his future endeavors, stating, “Shahroz Kashif,

we are proud of you; may you live long.”