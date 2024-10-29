CM Congratulates Turkiye On Republic Day
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her heartfelt
congratulations to the people of Turkiye on their Republic Day.
In her message on Tuesday, she expressed her sincere prayers for the
development and prosperity of the Turkish nation, emphasizing, "We share
in their joy on this significant occasion."
CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and
Turkiye, stating, "Our relationship is founded on fraternity and brotherhood,
transcending mere diplomatic relations to embody the bonds of two great nations.
"
The CM praised Turkiye's achievements under the leadership of Recep Tayyip
Erdogan, noting the country’s significant milestones in development. She remarked
on the strengthening cultural, commercial, and tourism connections that continue
to bring the peoples of both nations closer together.
The CM expressed her hope that the relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye
remains strong and enduring.
