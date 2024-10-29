Open Menu

CM Congratulates Turkiye On Republic Day

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM

CM congratulates Turkiye on Republic Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended her heartfelt

congratulations to the people of Turkiye on their Republic Day.

In her message on Tuesday, she expressed her sincere prayers for the

development and prosperity of the Turkish nation, emphasizing, "We share

in their joy on this significant occasion."

CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and

Turkiye, stating, "Our relationship is founded on fraternity and brotherhood,

transcending mere diplomatic relations to embody the bonds of two great nations.

"

The CM praised Turkiye's achievements under the leadership of Recep Tayyip

Erdogan, noting the country’s significant milestones in development. She remarked

on the strengthening cultural, commercial, and tourism connections that continue

to bring the peoples of both nations closer together.

The CM expressed her hope that the relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye

remains strong and enduring.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Share

Recent Stories

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

58 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

1 hour ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

3 hours ago
 'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

4 hours ago
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

4 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

7 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

16 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

16 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan