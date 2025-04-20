Open Menu

CM Constitutes 8-member Committee To Provide Financial Assistance For Films Production

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to establish Punjab’s first-ever Film City, Film Studio, Post-Production Lab, and Pakistan’s first dedicated Film school, marking a historic step toward the revival and modernization of the film industry in the province.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, the CM instructed that designated space for the Film City, studio, and post-production facilities be allocated within the Nawaz Sharif IT City. She also reviewed the progress on design and related preparations for the project, calling for expedited implementation.

In a parallel move to support filmmakers and rejuvenate cinematic culture, the CM has approved the formation of an eight-member committee to provide financial assistance for film production. A formal notification has been issued following the provincial cabinet’s approval.

The committee is chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and includes Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, and Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora.

Secretaries, Information Secretary Tahir Raza Hamdani, Planning Secretary Asif Tufail, Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, and Tourism Secretary Farid Ahmed Tarar, are also part of the body.

The committee is tasked with reviewing applications from filmmakers and production companies, evaluating new projects and unfinished film scripts, and determining eligibility for grants and incentives. It will also manage the disbursement of funds, set eligibility criteria, and consider box office-related incentives. The committee has the authority to form sub-committees to address specific issues.

The first meeting of the committee, chaired by Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, was held, during which key decisions were made to implement Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for a thriving and modernized film industry in Punjab.

