UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Criticises PDM For Not Taking Covid-19 Serious

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

CM criticises PDM for not taking Covid-19 serious

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not taking serious Covid pandemic and holding public meetings which was putting lives of people at risk.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the chief minister said that playing with the lives of people was no politics but sheer impassiveness. The nation would never forgive the opposition over its irresponsible attitude in the wake of corona pandemic as it had affected the whole world, he added.

The CM advised people to follow necessary precautionary measures and remain confined to their homes to protect themselves from the virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Punjab From Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia discuss strengthening parliamentary ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

1 hour ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.