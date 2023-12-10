Open Menu

CM Decides 1,112 Canals To Desilted After 10 Years

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made another big decision on Sunday saying that 1,112 canals of Punjab would undergo desilting after 10 years.

The process would commence from Dec 26 and would continue till Jan 20.

The CM presiding over a meeting at CM Office on Sunday in which steps being undertaken for the desilting programme and eradication of canal water theft were reviewed.

Mohsin Naqvi assigned a monitoring task to all the divisional commissioners for the canals desilting. He directed the commissioners to remain in the field during canals desilting so as to oversee all affairs.

He directed to pay complete attention on the canals repairing along with their desilting.

CM while ordering to undertake an effective action for the eradication of canal water theft directed the administrative officers to launch an effective crackdown in their concerned districts in this regard.

Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planing & Development, secretaries of Agriculture, Irrigation, food, Information, Commissioner Lahore and officers concerned of agriculture department attended the meeting. Provincial Minister for Agriculture SM Tanveer and all divisional commissioners participated in the meeting via video link.

