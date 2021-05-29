CM decides conducting feasibility study of Khawazakhela-Bisham Expressway

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday decided in principle to carry out feasibility study for construction of Khwazakhela-Bisham Expressway and said this project was need of the day and a long standing demand of the people of district Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday decided in principle to carry out feasibility study for construction of Khwazakhela-Bisham Expressway and said this project was need of the day and a long standing demand of the people of district Shangla.

He has said that once the feasibility was carried out, further progress would be made in the light of feasibility report.

He said this while talking to provincial minister for Labour & Culture Shaukat Yousafzai who called on him here and discussed development schemes of district Shangla and matters pertaining to public issues.

Keeping in view, travelling difficulties faced by the people, the provincial minister requested the CM for conducting feasibility study for the construction of Khwazakhela-Bisham Expressway.

The chief minister while agreeing in principle to conduct feasibility study for the project directed the quarters concerned to take all necessary steps in this regard.

The chief minister while terming the proposed Khwazakhela-Bisham Expressway as of vital importance for sustainable development of the area said that the provincial government was serious about creating employment opportunities for the youth by promoting tourism activities in Shangla district.

Mahmood Khan added that the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps under a well devised strategy to develop all districts equally and to bring less developed districts at par with the developed ones.

Mahmood Khan further said that despite the financial constraints due to COVID-19 maximum relief would be given to vulnerable segments of the society in the next budget and Annual Development Program would be designed keeping in view public issues and needs of the projects.

He added that increase in the salaries of government employees, raising minimum monthly wage for daily wagers, provision of honorarium to Aiama-e-Masjids and other pro poor steps would be the part of next year budget.

Mahmood Khan said that new financial year will be of development and prosperity. Moreover, the chief minister informed that tenders for the construction of bridges on Swat to Kalam roads had been floated and civil work on those bridges would begin soon.