Open Menu

CM Decides To Beautify Shahrah-e-Faisal To Improve Image Of Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

CM decides to beautify Shahrah-e-Faisal to improve image of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar has decided to improve and beautify the arteries of the city to enhance the image of Karachi by making its access reflective.

“The people coming out of Jinnah Terminal and going back take a very poor impression of the city because the road starting from the terminal gives a very dirty and poor look, therefore I want to beautify Shahrah-e-Faisal in the first phase.”

This he said while pressing over a joint meeting of KDA, KMC and leading architects of the city to seek their advice for the purpose. The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Govt Manzoor Shaikh, Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput, DG KDA Tahir Sangi, Architects - Ali Naqvi, Yawar Jilani, Adil Kiraie, Hafiz Habib and others.

DG KDA Tahir Sangi briefing the CM on environmental aspects said that hard and soft landscaping, improvement of tree profiles, walkways, pedestrian movement areas and pedestrian bridges.

The CM was told that street furniture, signage schemes, regulation of billboards about seizes and standards, streetlamps, and artwork depicting the typical urban character of Karachi, monuments, fountains and water bodies would be developed to beautify the area.

The chief minister in consultation with the architects attended his meeting and decided to improve all areas at the points of flyovers, overhead pedestrian bridges and at the various neglected segments of the road.

The chair decided to improve the important sites which offer views of ugly and undesirable built structures such as that of the first effect of Shahrah-e-Faisal for visitors coming out from the Airport.

Baqar said that in the first phase, the area from Falaknaz Apartment to Drigh Road would be beautified and then the remaining areas would be developed.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Poor Water Road All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Bilawal on the moon for election date

Bilawal on the moon for election date

11 minutes ago
 Flag Day inspires unity, cohesion, sense of belong ..

Flag Day inspires unity, cohesion, sense of belonging to homeland, highlights pe ..

14 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Wa ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Wahat Al Karama to mark UAE Flag ..

14 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean FM discuss regiona ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean FM discuss regional developments

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores importance of UAE ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores importance of UAE Flag as symbol of national un ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues two Federal Decrees convening ..

UAE President issues two Federal Decrees convening FNC

1 hour ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifices, accomplishments of the na ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies va ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration r ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration reaffirms national unity, loyal ..

2 hours ago
 UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud ..

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud Kruse

2 hours ago
 Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

3 hours ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan