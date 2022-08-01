CM decides to expand Rescue-1122 service

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced on Monday expansion of Rescue-1122 services across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he said the Punjab Emergency Services (PES) would be expended to 86 more tehsils of the province during the current year.

He said that motorbike rescue service would also be expended to 27 districts of the province during the same period. It would provide relief to people of province as it is the service of humanity, he added.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said Rescue-1122 was launched under his previous tenure as the chief minister, and now it was recognised globally, adding that the PES was the leading emergency service of South Asia and a valuable organization of the province. He said that the work of rescuers was not just a duty but it was equivalent to serving humanity.