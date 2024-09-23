CM decides to include life insurance in Sehat Card Plus program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) To provide relief and ensure social protection to the citizens of the province , the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided in principle to include ‘life insurance’ in Sehat Card Plus and directed the relevant authorities to come up with a viable plan to this end as early as possible.

He made this decision while chairing a meeting regarding Sehat Card Plus, held here on Monday at Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar.

Advisor to CM for Health Ahtisham Ali, Advisor Finance Muzzamil Aslam, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Ikram Ullah Khan, High ups of Health Department and State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) attended the meeting.

In the meeting, an extensive discussion was made on various matters related to further streamlining the Sehat Card Plus. During the meeting, the Chief Minister also took notice of the complaints regarding suspension of cardiac surgeries at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) under Sehat Card Plus, due to existing rates, he has directed the concerned authorities to make sure resumption of cardiac surgeries at PIC under Sehat Card and said that the provincial government would also bear the additional expenses of the cardiac procedures ensuring that no burden is placed on the patients.

He also directed the relevant quarters to ensure that patients should not face any difficulties in getting treatment under the free health care facility.

CM Gandapur termed Sehat Card Plus as a flag initiative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and said that the incumbent provincial would go all out to make it more inclusive by covering treatment of remaining diseases and ensuring transparency and accountability.

He added that Sehat card was not only an initiative but a complete package of social protection. He announced that, keeping in view needs of the citizens, hospitals with good reputation would also be added to the Sehat Card Panel, ensuring that people in remote areas also have access to free and quality health care services at their doorsteps.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister stated that the incumbent provincial government since its inception had been making payments to State Life Insurance Corporation for Sehat Card Plus on priority, and there should be no obstruction in providing free health care facilities to the patients under cashless facility.