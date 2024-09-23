CM Decides To Include Life Insurance In Sehat Card Plus Program
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 10:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) To provide relief and ensure social protection to the citizens of the province , the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided in principle to include ‘life insurance’ in Sehat Card Plus and directed the relevant authorities to come up with a viable plan to this end as early as possible.
He made this decision while chairing a meeting regarding Sehat Card Plus, held here on Monday at Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar.
Advisor to CM for Health Ahtisham Ali, Advisor Finance Muzzamil Aslam, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Ikram Ullah Khan, High ups of Health Department and State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) attended the meeting.
In the meeting, an extensive discussion was made on various matters related to further streamlining the Sehat Card Plus. During the meeting, the Chief Minister also took notice of the complaints regarding suspension of cardiac surgeries at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) under Sehat Card Plus, due to existing rates, he has directed the concerned authorities to make sure resumption of cardiac surgeries at PIC under Sehat Card and said that the provincial government would also bear the additional expenses of the cardiac procedures ensuring that no burden is placed on the patients.
He also directed the relevant quarters to ensure that patients should not face any difficulties in getting treatment under the free health care facility.
CM Gandapur termed Sehat Card Plus as a flag initiative of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and said that the incumbent provincial would go all out to make it more inclusive by covering treatment of remaining diseases and ensuring transparency and accountability.
He added that Sehat card was not only an initiative but a complete package of social protection. He announced that, keeping in view needs of the citizens, hospitals with good reputation would also be added to the Sehat Card Panel, ensuring that people in remote areas also have access to free and quality health care services at their doorsteps.
Addressing the participants, the chief minister stated that the incumbent provincial government since its inception had been making payments to State Life Insurance Corporation for Sehat Card Plus on priority, and there should be no obstruction in providing free health care facilities to the patients under cashless facility.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lot of questions still unanswerable in SC reserved seats judgement: Azam Tarar2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding Polio, infant diseases12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to further strengthening ties with KSA: President12 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of Salman Akram Raja's plea against possible arrest13 minutes ago
-
BZU gets new VC22 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrests 12 outlaws, recovers illegal weapons, narcotics22 minutes ago
-
CM KP takes notice of law and order situation in Kurram32 minutes ago
-
DUHS refutes mismanagement allegations during MDCAT-202432 minutes ago
-
SU law students successfully complete Parliamentary Internship Program32 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler32 minutes ago
-
Pakistani youth important for country's development: Rana Mashhood42 minutes ago
-
13 licenses issued for ground water extraction: Saeed Ghani42 minutes ago