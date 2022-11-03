UrduPoint.com

CM Decides To Setup Climate Resilient Infrastructure Fund

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday decided to setup Climate Resilient Infrastructure Fund which would be utilized for building climate resilient infrastructure in the province. The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by the Chief Minister to discuss Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Response Plan 2022.

The meeting decided that rehabilitation process would be monitored at the district, department and provincial levels. The meeting was informed that due to recent flood, the public sector suffered a loss of 77.6 billion rupees while the private sector suffered a loss of 42.5 billion rupees. The restoration of destroyed houses will cost 23.78 billion rupees, the recent floods damaged crops covering an area of 17000 acres, the meeting was told.

