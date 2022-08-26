UrduPoint.com

CM Declares Emergency In Swat Till August 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 01:30 PM

CM declares emergency in Swat till August 30

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday declared an emergency in Swat district, directing the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department to carry out war-footing relief activities in the calamity-hit areas of the district.

According to a notification, the emergency would remain enforced till August 30 to keep vigorous relief activities continue in calamity-hit areas of Swat district.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration of Swat to accelerate the relief efforts in affected areas of Swat and all-out measures be taken to provide required items including edibles to the affected population.

The CM further directed that every affected person must be reached out for assistance and added that the provincial government would try its best to compensate every affected family.

He also issued necessary instructions to the district administration for rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure on urgent basis.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government was standing by its affected people and would never leave them alone in this time of need. He said that the KP government would utilize all available resources for the assistance and rehabilitation of the affectees of Swat.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Turkish Lira August Family All Government Best

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

13 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

13 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.