CM declares emergency in Swat till August 30

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday declared an emergency in Swat district, directing the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department to carry out war-footing relief activities in the calamity-hit areas of the district.

According to a notification, the emergency would remain enforced till August 30 to keep vigorous relief activities continue in calamity-hit areas of Swat district.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration of Swat to accelerate the relief efforts in affected areas of Swat and all-out measures be taken to provide required items including edibles to the affected population.

The CM further directed that every affected person must be reached out for assistance and added that the provincial government would try its best to compensate every affected family.

He also issued necessary instructions to the district administration for rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure on urgent basis.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government was standing by its affected people and would never leave them alone in this time of need. He said that the KP government would utilize all available resources for the assistance and rehabilitation of the affectees of Swat.