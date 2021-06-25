CM denounces attack on FC men in Baluchistan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday strongly condemned the terrorists' attack on FC contingent in Sibbi district of Baluchistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday strongly condemned the terrorists' attack on FC contingent in Sibbi district of Baluchistan.

In a message, the Chief Minister expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of five FC men and extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families. He also prayed for eternal peace to the martyred souls.

He said such cowardice attacks could not shake the courage and resolve of the security forces adding the whole nation stands by its forces in war against terrorism.

On Friday terrorists attacked the contingent of FC in Sangan area of Sibbi district in Baluchistan, martyring five FC personnel.

The martyred FC men included Hawaldar Zafar Ali Khan, Lance Naik Hidayat Ullah, Lance Naik Nasar Abbas, Bashir and Sepoy Noorullah.