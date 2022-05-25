UrduPoint.com

CM Denounces Killing Of Police Inspector

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 01:29 PM

CM denounces killing of police inspector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Mahmood Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned an attack on a police Inspector of Frontier Region Police (FRP) was martyred in front of his children.

In his message, the Chief Minister expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the police inspector and showed solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family members.

He said the government would not leave the family of the martyred police inspector alone at this critical juncture adding sacrifices of our police force for the cause of peace were matchless and unforgettable.

The CM further said that perpetrators involved in this brutal act would not escape the clutches of law adding that such cowardice incidents could not deter the resolve of our brave forces against the scourge of terrorism.

