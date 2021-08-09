CM denounces killing of three Customs officials

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday denounced an attack on Customs officials in Dera Ismail Khan in which three officials were killed.

The Chief Minister expressed profound grief over the death of three Customs officials and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister also prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

The Chief Minister has directed the police concerned to arrest the perpetrators involved in this crime as soon as possible and hoped that elements involved in this act would not escape the wrath of law for long.