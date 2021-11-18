(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday regretted that the opposition has blatantly violated the democratic norms in the joint session of the parliament.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister noted opposition's response was undemocratic, unethical and non-parliamentary as it ran away from the session after defeat.

He said that several opposition members were fed up with their leadership, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had made historic legislation to grant the right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis.

However, the opposition has proved its enmity with expatriates by opposing the bill, he regretted.

He said that in fact, the opposition does not want overseas Pakistanis to exercise their right to vote, adding that no one would point a finger at the results with the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

"The nation has recognized the dual faces of those opposing the transparent election process through EVMs, concluded the CM.