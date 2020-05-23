UrduPoint.com
CM Deputes Commissioner As Focal Person On Plane Crash Incident

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:00 AM

CM deputes commissioner as focal person on plane crash incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has deputed commissioner as focal person to liaise with the airport and Civil Aviation Authority officials on plane crash incident.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum will liaise with the officials for providing necessary information to the bereaved families of the victims of plane crash incident.

