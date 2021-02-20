UrduPoint.com
CM Development Package To Be Implemented In True Spirit: Khayal Kastro

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 09:31 PM

Chief Minister's (CM) Development Package will be implemented in true letter and spirit to provide maximum relief to the masses, said Provincial Minister for Colonies Khayal Ahmad Kastro.

Addressing a meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC) at Commissioner Complex on Saturday, he said that timely completion of public welfare projects was the top priority of present government.

He said concerted efforts would be made to successfully undertaking this development agenda.

He appreciated the on-going campaign against land grabbers and stressed the need to further accelerate efforts for improving performance of government departments.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali briefed the meeting and said that steps were being taken to address the issues identified by the parliamentarians during previous meeting.

He said that 1237 acres, 2 kanals and 10 marla state land worth Rs.11 billion was retrieved from land grabbers in two weeks.

He said that under CM Development Package of Rs. 13 billion, most of mega schemes of C&W, WASA, Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) had been approved while quick departmental working was under way on various schemes in different Constituencies.

Parliamentarians Mian Farrukh Habib, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Faizullah Kamoka, Ch Asim Nazeer, Shakeel Shahid, Ch Ali Akhtar, Malik Umar Farooq, Lateef Nazar, Firdous Rai, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Aulakh, Deputy Director Development Tahir Iqbal, CEO education Ali Ahmed Siyan, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Noman Ali, Faisal Sultan and others were also present in the meeting.

