CM Directs Admin To Provide Best Facilities To Pilgrims

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 07:40 PM

CM directs admin to provide best facilities to pilgrims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed that pilgrims arriving from other provinces to Punjab should be provided with the best facilities and also be properly looked after.

Usman Buzdar directed the provincial and district administration to leave no stone unturned in properly taking care and looking after pilgrims.

The commissioners and deputy commissioners should personally monitor affairsof providing the best facilities to pilgrims as they should not face any troubleor inconvenience.

More Stories From Pakistan

