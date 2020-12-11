UrduPoint.com
CM Directs Agriculture, Forest Deptts To Devise Plan For Olive Plantation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

CM directs agriculture, forest deptts to devise plan for olive plantation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has directed agriculture and forest departments to sit together and come up with olive plantation plan within ten days.

He was presiding over a joint meeting of forest and mineral departments held here at Chief Minister House here on Friday. Provincial ministers Ishtiaq Urmar, Muhibullah, Principal Secretary Shahab Ali Shah,Administrative Secretaries of Agriculture and Forest Departments and other concerned officials have attended the meeting.

CM said that plan should have clearly defined responsibilities of both the departments and way forward to execute the plan. He has also directed concerned departments to devise a policy for underground mining of precious mines and minerals in the mountainous areas.

The chief minister directed authorities concerned to take necessary steps to stop illegal crushing of sand and gravel.

The meeting discussed in detailed matters relating to sustainable olive plantation in KP,protection of fishes, illegal extraction of gravels and sands from river beds and other related issues.

Expressing commitment to ensure implementation of project regarding olive plantation in the province the chief minister said that ultimate goal of the project was to ensure economic friendly utilization of non-agriculture and barren land available in the province.

CM underlined the need for carrying out olive plantation through forest department and said department has the required capacity and expertise to plant olives.

He also directed senior officials of mines department to hold regular public meetings regarding leases of mines in newly merged districts. He also asked mines department to share data of workers to labor department so that these mine workers could be registered with relevant bodies and their well being was ensured.

