UrduPoint.com

CM Directs Authorities To Remain Alert In Rainy Situation

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

CM directs authorities to remain alert in rainy situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday directed the departments and authorities concerned including the administration, WASA and PDMA to remain alert in the wake of continued rains in the city.

In a press statement, he directed the officers concerned to remain present in the field and utilizeall available resources to ensure the drainage of rain water.

The chief minister also directed to take measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

