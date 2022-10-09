CM directs cabinet committee to ensure security on Eid Miladun-Nabi (PBHU)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Sunday issued special instructions from London to the Provincial Cabinet Committee on Law & Order regarding celebration of Eid Miladun-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him.

He said that celebrations of Eid Miladun-Nabi (PBUH) are being officially celebrated with devotion, respect and enthusiasm through Mehfil-e-Milad and Hamd-o-Naat in every district of Punjab. He mentioned that arrangements has also been made to provide best facilities to the participants of Mehfil and Milad processions.

The CM directed the cabinet committee to ensure fool-proof security arrangements on Eid Miladun-Nabi and security of the processions should be ensured according to the devised plan.

He said that law enforcement agencies should be on full alert. There could be no priority higher than the protection of life and property of the people and the maintenance of peace, therefore, all possible steps should be taken to improve public order in the province, directed CM.

Parvez Elahi said that police should perform their duties diligently to improve law & order situation in the province and regular monitoring of public peace initiatives should be continued, he added.