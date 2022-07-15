UrduPoint.com

CM Directs City Police For Strict Action Against Violent Elements

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2022 | 04:56 PM

CM directs city police for strict action against violent elements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Karachi Police to take strict action against the violent elements, who were creating law and order situation in the metropolis.

He said that rumours were circulating in the city that roads would be blocked.

He directed the Police that roads should not be blocked and severe action be taken against the violent elements.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that government and private properties should be protected.

He said that the provincial government had talked to all the people concerned on the issue.

He said all the stakeholders had announced that they did not support such violent elements.

The Chief Minister directed the Police to ensure the routine life of city at all costs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Police Law And Order Murad Ali Shah All Government

Recent Stories

Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme t ..

Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme this year: Shaza Fatima

39 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangemen ..

Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangements for upcoming by-polls

43 minutes ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

1 hour ago
 TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

2 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences A ..

U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences And Technology Open New Lincoln ..

2 hours ago
 Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.