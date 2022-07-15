CM directs city police for strict action against violent elements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Karachi Police to take strict action against the violent elements, who were creating law and order situation in the metropolis.

He said that rumours were circulating in the city that roads would be blocked.

He directed the Police that roads should not be blocked and severe action be taken against the violent elements.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that government and private properties should be protected.

He said that the provincial government had talked to all the people concerned on the issue.

He said all the stakeholders had announced that they did not support such violent elements.

The Chief Minister directed the Police to ensure the routine life of city at all costs.