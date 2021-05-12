UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Directs Cleanliness Of Nullahs Before Monsoon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 06:05 PM

CM directs cleanliness of nullahs before Monsoon

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday directed to complete cleanliness of all nullahs before monsoon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday directed to complete cleanliness of all nullahs before monsoon.

The CM in a circular to the relevant departments said that the work should be done in an organized manner and encroachments must also be removed.

A third-party audit will be conducted and on-spot inspection will be held toverify the third-party's audit certificates, he maintained.

The cleanliness of drains and sewer lines should be completed before time and any delay or paperwork will not be tolerated. A report should also be submitted to the CM's Office, he said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Chief Minister seeks report about death of man due ..

7 minutes ago

Seven more vaccination centres set up in Hafizabad ..

7 minutes ago

Council of Europe's Rights Commissioner Urges Gree ..

7 minutes ago

Germany eases quarantine rules with eye on summer ..

4 minutes ago

French Political Establishment Reels From 2nd Mili ..

4 minutes ago

1,02,000 bags of wheat recovered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.