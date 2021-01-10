CM directs Commissioners, DCs, RPOs, DPOs to remian present in field

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed all Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, RPOs and DPOs of Punjab to remain present in the field.

He further directed the administration and police officers to perform their duties wholeheartedly and actively.

He stressed upon Police officers to increase patrolling in their respective areas besides taking all necessary steps for safeguarding the lives and properties of the people. He directed that SHOs should personally take part in patrolling process instead of sitting in police stations.

He further directed to keep a vigilant eye on criminals and anti-social elements. These instructions should be followed immediately and a report should be submitted to the CM's office with pictorial evidence, he added.

He asked the people not to be worried from power breakdown. The public is requested to remain calm and do not pay any attention to rumours.