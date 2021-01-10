UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Directs Commissioners, DCs, RPOs, DPOs To Remian Present In Field

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

CM directs Commissioners, DCs, RPOs, DPOs to remian present in field

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed all Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, RPOs and DPOs of Punjab to remain present in the field.

He further directed the administration and police officers to perform their duties wholeheartedly and actively.

He stressed upon Police officers to increase patrolling in their respective areas besides taking all necessary steps for safeguarding the lives and properties of the people. He directed that SHOs should personally take part in patrolling process instead of sitting in police stations.

He further directed to keep a vigilant eye on criminals and anti-social elements. These instructions should be followed immediately and a report should be submitted to the CM's office with pictorial evidence, he added.

He asked the people not to be worried from power breakdown. The public is requested to remain calm and do not pay any attention to rumours.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Criminals All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Tadweer delivers positive results from intensive e ..

13 minutes ago

MOHAP provides over 1 million doses of COVID-19 va ..

43 minutes ago

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

1 hour ago

DIP’s 7th energised DEWA substation increases po ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.