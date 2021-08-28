CM directs completion of formalities to start classes in new colleges from September

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed completion of formalities relating to handing over of new college buildings to concerned authorities for starting classes from in these institutions from September 2021.

He was chairing a meeting of Higher Education Department here Saturday that among others was attended by Special Assistant to CM on Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Higher Education Daud Khan and senior officials.

He also directed expediting work on new and ongoing projects of colleges and said that the provincial government was spending resources to enhance quality of higher education and ensure conducive environment to students.

On the occasion, meeting was briefed that a total of 303 colleges are fully functional across the province. It was told that some 67 colleges are under construction including 29 women colleges.

It was told that a total of 42 new colleges have been reflected in current Annual Development Program (ADP) including 12 colleges in Newly Merged Districts.

During last financial year 20 colleges have been completed while 25 more colleges would be completed in future. It was said that plan has been devised for establishment of specialized colleges adding that a consolidated summary has been prepared regarding land requirement for new colleges in rural and urban areas of the province.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the progress and directed concrete steps to make newly built colleges functional without any delay. He further directed to arrange teaching staff for newly established colleges on temporary basis and concrete steps for hiring of permanent staff through public service commission.