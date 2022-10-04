CM directs completion of health projects

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 08:59 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday directed the completion of health projects on fast track and asked for a workable plan to shift government hospitals to solar energy in a phased manner.

Presiding over a meeting to review ongoing health sector projects, the CM ordered a full assessment of the solarization of the hospitals and approved funds for the construction of the dental hospital in Jubilee Town. He directed to complete the Institute of Child Health under a public-private partnership and said that the mother and child block of Ganga Ram Hospital should be completed this month.

Similarly, he said that the upgradation of DHQ hospitals in Gujranwala and Sahiwal should be completed soon. The DHQ hospital in Gujranwala was being developed as a 500-bed teaching hospital while DHQ hospital Sahiwal would be designed as a 773-bed teaching hospital to provide the best healthcare facilities to the patients.

The CM directed that the installation of 30 dialysis machines and other equipment in the 250-bed Institute of Urology and Transplantation Rawalpindi should be completed soon and the outdoor and emergency block of Fateh Muhammad Buzdar Institute of Cardiology DG Khan be made functional as soon as possible.

He approved in principle the release of funds for the installation of a pet scan and cyclotron machine in Nishtar Hospital Multan.

The 256-bed trauma centre and emergency of Jinnah Hospital would be operationalised soon. The CM also approved the funds for installing the latest machine in the oncology ward of Jinnah Hospital.

The meeting was told that a 200-bed emergency ward would be completed in General Hospital Arfa Karim Tower in the first phase.

Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, former principal secretary GM Sikander, finance secretary and health department officials attended the meeting.

