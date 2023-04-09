Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

CM Directs Completion Of Ongoing Roads Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 09:10 PM

CM directs completion of ongoing roads projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed to timely complete the ongoing roads projects across Punjab in view of facilitation and comfort of the masses.

He was presiding over a meeting at CM Office on Sunday relating to the road sector. He ordered to complete the roads connecting the cities with the motorways on priority basis.

Mohsin Naqvi directed timely completion of the construction and repair work projects of the link roads as well. He directed to give preference to the roads patch work and restoration of road shoulder and its construction.

The CM was informed during the briefing that 1,819 roads construction and repair work projects were under completion in Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Communication & Works (C&W) Bilal Afzal, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Finance, Secretary C&W and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Road Sunday

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken review regional develo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Blinken review regional developments

44 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowsh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowship

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

4 hours ago
 UAB successfully completes issuance of additional ..

UAB successfully completes issuance of additional Tier 1 capital instruments

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads n ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads national efforts with ‘Green ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.