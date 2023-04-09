CM directs completion of ongoing roads projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed to timely complete the ongoing roads projects across Punjab in view of facilitation and comfort of the masses.

He was presiding over a meeting at CM Office on Sunday relating to the road sector. He ordered to complete the roads connecting the cities with the motorways on priority basis.

Mohsin Naqvi directed timely completion of the construction and repair work projects of the link roads as well. He directed to give preference to the roads patch work and restoration of road shoulder and its construction.

The CM was informed during the briefing that 1,819 roads construction and repair work projects were under completion in Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Communication & Works (C&W) Bilal Afzal, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Finance, Secretary C&W and officials concerned attended the meeting.