CM Directs Concerned Quarters To Evolve Mechanism For Proper Utilization Of Social Security Funds

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 09:08 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed the quarters concerned to devise a sustainable model to ensure utilization of social security funds in a proper manner

The CM has decided to arrange a collective marriage programme of 4000 deserving females hailing from the province and directed the concerned authorities to complete homework in this regard.

Under the program, a grant of Rs 0.2 million per female would be provided from the dowry fund, he said.

The CM issued the instructions during the meeting held here at Chief Minister's House on Friday.

MNA Dr Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Social Welfare Nazar Hussain Shah, Special Secretaries to Chief Minister Waqar Ali Khan, Masood Younis and other relevant officials also attended the meeting.

The CM has directed the concerned authorities to collect the actual data of deserving girls from all the districts and to provide quota in proportion to the population of each district, so that the decision regarding mass marriage program would be implemented in a transparent manner.

“We need to have an efficient scrutiny mechanism in order to ensure that only deserving girls would be selected for that programme,” he said. He directed that members of the committees to be formed at Village Council level and that should be selected purely on merit.

He made it clear that political recommendations or personal likes and dislikes would not be tolerated in the disbursement of social security funds.

Each and every penny of Zakat funds must be spent on the wellbeing of needy and poor people, by giving priority to orphans, widows and persons with disabilities, he instructed.

The CM also directed to provide standard electric wheelchairs to the needy persons.

He said that the disable persons already registered with the department, and they should be given priority in this regard. He further directed to ensure representation of at least three female members in every forum of Zakat Committees.

On this occasion, the participants of the meeting agreed with the proposal regarding creation of Philanthropist Contribution Fund. The CM also directed the authorities concerned to bring the draft with necessary amendments.

He also directed that elected public representatives will visit the "Panahgahs" and other social welfare centers

and submit reports of facilities being provided to these centres. “These segments deserve special attention, and we need to give them sense of trust and ownership,” he said.

