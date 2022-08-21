CM directs concerned to be on high alert during rainy season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday directed all the concerned departments especially Relief Department to be on high alert as metrological department predicted heavy spell of the rains from next week in the province.

In a statement, the Chief Minister directed to keep vigilant and ready to deal with all kinds of emergencies.

He said that the monitoring of the rivers in the province should be held round the clock until August 26 and directed for contacting Provincial Disaster Management Authorities in case of any untoward situation.

He directed utilizing all the humanitarian resources to overcome maximum losses and precautionary measures should be taken in those areas where heavy damages were expected.

Meanwhile, he expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the human losses due to recent torrential rains and floods in district Chitral and other areas of the province.

He also expressed sympathies with the heirs of bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.