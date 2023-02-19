UrduPoint.com

CM Directs Crackdown Against Drug Dealers

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2023 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday directed to launch a joint crackdown on a mega-scale against drug-dealers involved in doing narcotics business.

It was decided to conduct random screening of students in the educational institutions. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed CCPO, Secretary Higher education, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care and Commissioner Lahore division to carry out a comprehensive planning with regard to screening of students. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that effective steps would be undertaken under a joint strategy in order to save the new generation from the scourge of narcotics.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that a joint collaboration between concerned institutions of Punjab government and Anti Narcotics Force would further be improved.

Caretaker CM directed to take effective steps in order to prevent ice addiction and asserted that a comprehensive action should be taken to stop ice supply chain and its online availability.

Mohsin Naqvi outlined that strict actions would have to be taken forthwith to save educational institutions from the curse of narcotics.

He underscored that it was our national and social responsibility to save the new generation from narcotics addiction.

Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at CM Office in which a strategy to stop buying and peddling narcotics along with saving the new generation from the scourge of narcotics was reviewed. Caretaker Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, SM Tanvir, Inspector General of Police, Additional IG Special Branch, Brigadier Rashid of Narcotics Control Punjab, CCPO, Secretaries of Higher Education, Specialized Health Care & Medical Education, school Education, Primary & Secondary Health Care, Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control, Social Welfare, Inspector General Prisons and concerned officials attended the meeting.

