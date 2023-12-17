CM directs DCs to ensure cut in transport fares

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has assigned a task to officials concerned to ensure reduction in the inter-city transport fares in proportion to the cut in the prices of diesel.

He ordered all deputy commissioners across Punjab to meet the deadline for reduction in fares. CM Naqvi stated that the benefit in the reduction of petroleum prices should be passed on directly to the people of the province.

Naqvi ordered an indiscriminate action against transport owners who refuse to reduce transport fares by tonight.