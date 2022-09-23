UrduPoint.com

CM Directs Decisive Action Against Narcotics Dealers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 12:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday directed a decisive crackdown against the people involved in the narcotics business and addicts to curb the menace of drug addiction across the province.

Presiding over a meeting held here to counter-narcotics smuggling and its supplies, it was decided to further tighten the laws against the drug smugglers and people associated with this anti-social business.

The Chief Minister said people associated with the narcotics business were pushing our young generation towards darkness through drug addiction adding it was a matter of grave concern and totally unacceptable.

To clear the society of the curse of drugs, the CM believed that all the departments concerned have to enhance their actions and performance.

The Chief Minister instructed that patrolling on routes used for narcotics smuggling should be enhanced and made more effective.

Khan informed the meeting that to make punishments in narcotics cases harsher, recommendations would be presented in the next meeting of the provincial cabinet.

The CM categorically said there was no room for negligence in actions against the people involved in the narcotics business and its users.

The meeting also decided to expand the network of rehabilitation centers for drug addicts to all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

