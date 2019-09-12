UrduPoint.com
CM directs depts concerned to play proactive role in prevention of dengue virus in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed all concerned departments to play a proactive role for the prevention and control of Dengue virus in the province.

He directed for immediate hiring of entomologists for exterminating the virus permanently from the province.  Chairing a special meeting on Dengue control, the chief minster was informed that no fatalities had been reported in Dengue positive patients whereas there had been a drastic decrease in the disease as compared to previous years.  The chief minister also directed to initiate stern action against all those found involved in spreading false propaganda regarding the disease.  The meeting was informed that NS-1 positive patients were falsely being diagnosed with Dengue fever by private laboratories who were responsible for creating panic among masses for monetary gains.  As per details, 121,083 cases were reported during the year 2017 out of which 24,938 were found Dengue positive and the number of fatalities stood at 70. This year, only 1889 cases have been reported so far out of which 891 have been diagnosed with Dengue fever.   The chief minister was informed that 19 line departments were currently involved in curbing the disease whereas special cells had been established in all government hospitals for diagnosing purposes.

  Dengue Action Plan had been developed and shared with all the districts whereas doctors had also been trained in every district for Dengue case Management.

Additionally, Dengue control room and Dengue response unit had also been established at the Health Directorate where 1288 LHWs, 58 LHSs and 16 Malaria supervisors had been involved in indoor and outdoor surveillance activities in the district with special focus on High Risk Union Councils.  Briefing the chief minister on the interventions carried out by the district administration, Deputy Commissioner Ali Asghar informed the meeting that surveillance of 7950 houses, 1555 Indoor Residual Sprayings, 50 fog spraying activities and 192 mechanical sweep activities had been carried out so far in addition to checking of tyre shops, draining of pools and carrying out door to door campaigns for spreading awareness.

The meeting was also attended by Minister Health Hisham Inamullah Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Health, DG Health, CEO WSSP, DC Peshawar and other high ranking officials. 

