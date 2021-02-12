CM directs depts to remain alert

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the line departments to remain alert after an earthquake jolted the provincial capital and other areas.

In a statement issued here, he instructed the administration, Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Rescue 1122 to be ready and keep an vigilant eye on the situation round the clock.

He also directed that reports in this regard be submitted to the CM office.