CM directs deptts to remain alert

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration, Rescue-1122 and other agencies and departments to remain alert in the wake of inclement weather.

In a statement, the CM directed the line departments to monitor the weather situation for starting rescue operation in case of any untoward incident.

He also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives in different incidents and extended sympathies to the heirs. The CM has ordered for provision of the best medical treatment facilities to the injured.