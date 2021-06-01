UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Directs Deptts To Remain Alert

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 06:30 PM

CM directs deptts to remain alert

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration, Rescue-1122 and other agencies and departments to remain alert in the wake of inclement weather.

In a statement, the CM directed the line departments to monitor the weather situation for starting rescue operation in case of any untoward incident.

He also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives in different incidents and extended sympathies to the heirs. The CM has ordered for provision of the best medical treatment facilities to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Chief Minister Punjab Alert Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

59 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

1 hour ago

U-19 cricket trials are underway

1 hour ago

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA issues AI principles and ethics charter wit ..

2 hours ago

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.