CM Directs Effective Anti-dengue Campaign

Sun 10th October 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to expedite effective anti-dengue campaign across the province and warned that no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

In a statement, he said the departments concerned should play active role in containing spread of dengue and the devised plan be implemented in letter and spirit.

He directed to focus indoor and outdoor surveillance and instructed the administrative officers to continue monitoring of the steps.

Usman Buzdar directed that dengue larva be squashed through effective surveillance of buildings, tyre shops and graveyards.

He directed to ensure arrangements for dengue patients at hospitals and also urged the people to keep houses and roofs dry to avoid dengue spread.

